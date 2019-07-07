Bentonville holds Annual Kids Bike Parade

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Kids in Bentonville showed off their patriotic rides on Saturday at the city’s annual Bike Parade.

Festivities started early as kids got to decorate their bikes and line up for a ride around the Bentonville square.

“I think it’s just a fun memory for everyone and parents always have good feedback saying ‘Thank you for doing this’ and ‘Can we do more of these?'” said Evan Gray, partnership development officer for Downtown Bentonville. “[It’s] how do we get the kids plus the parents more involved at Farmer’s Market instead of it being just a market.”

After the event, attendees got a special treat — free ice cream thanks to teh Spark Cafe at the Walmart Museum.