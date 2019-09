BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Chefs from around the world went head-to-head in Bentonville on Saturday with an unusual special ingredient — squirrel.

The cooks can make any dish they want in the competition, as long as 80 percent is squirrel meat.

“I tried a squirrel and pork jambalaya, wonderful,” said attendee Crystal Sibley. “I tried squirrel-stuffed, Philly-stuffed bell peppers and they were fantastic.”

Some of the other dishes included pizza, burgers, and even a Dutch meatball.