Bentonville invites public to master street plan input meeting

FOX24

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:
Bentonville City Hall Renovation_5245096938982885337

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The first of three upcoming public input meetings on a new Master Street Plan for the City of Bentonville is set for Thursday, January 16, 2020.

The public is encouraged to give feedback and participate in the planning process.

“We need opinions from citizens, and those who commute within Bentonville daily, on transportation from a mobile connectivity perspective including auto, pedestrian and biking,” said Dennis Birge, Bentonville Transportation Director.

“The City will utilize the information gathered as input for a master street plan that will help identify current and future infrastructure needs,” he said.

The Master Street Plan is expected to be complete by the end of 2020.

The meeting will be held at the Bentonville Community Center, 1101 SW Citizens Circle, Bentonville, AR.

The meeting is drop in style and begins at 4:00 p.m. with input received until 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss