Bentonville invites public to master street plan input meeting

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The first of three upcoming public input meetings on a new Master Street Plan for the City of Bentonville is set for Thursday, January 16, 2020.

The public is encouraged to give feedback and participate in the planning process.

“We need opinions from citizens, and those who commute within Bentonville daily, on transportation from a mobile connectivity perspective including auto, pedestrian and biking,” said Dennis Birge, Bentonville Transportation Director.

“The City will utilize the information gathered as input for a master street plan that will help identify current and future infrastructure needs,” he said.

The Master Street Plan is expected to be complete by the end of 2020.

The meeting will be held at the Bentonville Community Center, 1101 SW Citizens Circle, Bentonville, AR.

The meeting is drop in style and begins at 4:00 p.m. with input received until 7:00 p.m.