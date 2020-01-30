Bentonville man arrested for abuse of impaired person

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Bentonville man was arrested for abuse of an impaired person, according to police reports.

William Mitchell, 42, was taken to Benton County jail and held on a $25,000 bond.

The report said over the last month, Mitchell and his mother Mary Beth Mitchell have been taking funds from an elderly woman.

The woman had been diagnosed with dementia by her doctor.

The report said the Mitchells went with the woman to pawn her jewelry for approximately $2,185.

The woman who worked at the pawnshop said William Mitchell told her he needed a large amount of cash to pay a fine in Oklahoma on child support charges, according to the report.