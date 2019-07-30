Bentonville man sentenced to 20 years in prison for child porn charges

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) – Ramon Arturo Lopez, 30, of Bentonville will now spend the next two decades behind bars after he was convicted on charges of child pornography.

On July 29th, Lopez was sentenced to twenty years on charges of Distributing, Possessing, or Viewing of Matter Depicting Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving a Child. According to court records, the charges stem from a case filed in September 2016.

An arrest affidavit indicates that in May of 2016, detectives of the Benton County Sheriff’s office were able to identify a particular computer using an IP address which was using a third party website to download and make twenty files of child pornography. The files had been produced on the computer over a two month period.

Authorities later executed a search warrant of Lopez’s home where they seized several electronic devices including a harddrive containing 300 to 400 files. Investigators say it appeared the user attempted to delete the files but child pornography files were recovered with forensic software.