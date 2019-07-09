Bentonville medical marijuana dispensary requests inspection

FILE – This May 20, 2019 file photo shows a mature marijuana plant beginning to bloom under artificial lights at Loving Kindness Farms in Gardena, Calif. The first marijuana farmers authorized by Missouri will have to commit a crime to begin growing, and regulators are likely to turn a blind eye. The state’s constitutional amendment doesn’t indicate how growers should get their first seeds. It is felony to acquire new marijuana plants or seeds already in Missouri, or to get them from one of the 32 other states with legal marijuana. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel File)

A Northwest Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary has requested an inspection by the Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC).

According to ABC spokesperson Scott Hardin, Arkansas Medicinal Patient Center, located at 406 Razorback Road in Bentonville, requested the ABC inspection.

This is the first dispensary in Zone 1 (Washington, Benton, Madison, Carroll County) to request an inspection.

While 32 dispensaries across the state are formally licensed, each must pass an inspection conducted by ABC Enforcement agents immediately prior to opening.

The inspection will be conducted as soon as possible, with the date to be determined by dispensary owners and ABC.

If the inspection is approved, the opening date will be determined by the dispensary’s owners.