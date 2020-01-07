Bentonville named #3 destination for travelers in 2020

BENTONVILLE, Ark (KFTA) –In a recent article by Expedia Travel Blog, Bentonville was named as the third most popular vacation destination in 2020.

The article is geared toward older travelers and has an emphasis on Bentonville’s growing contemporary art attractions including the anticipated opening of the Momentary Museum.

Bentonville trails only Los Angeles, CA and Richmond, VA in popularity for senior travelers and beat out cities such as Austin, TX and Denver, CO.

To see the complete list of destinations one can refer to the full article here.