Bentonville named one of coolest American towns

Bentonville has been named by Matador Network as one of the 25 coolest towns in America.

Research editors for Matador Network spent the year traveling across the country looking for towns that are under the radar, yet have a high interest to travelers looking for unique experiences.

Also on the list are Branson, Mo; Marfa, Texas; Ketchum, Idaho; Redding, Calif.; Grinnell, Iowa; Rehoboth Beach, Del.; Bardstown, Ky.; Cooperstown, N.Y.; Deadwood, S.D.; Spartansburg, S.C.; Ruidoso, N.M.; Whitefish, Mont.; Sitka, Alaska.; Abita Springs, La.; Woodinville, Wash.; Ogden, Utah; Surfside, Fla.; Salisbury, Conn.; Opelika, Ala.; Manasquan, N.J.; Natchez, Miss.; Hanalei, Hawaii; Laramie, Wyo. and Bolinas, Calif.

The towns are not ranked. They are not listed in any particular order.

In September, Bentonville was nationally ranked as one of the best places to live by financial news website, 247wallst.com.