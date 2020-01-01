Bentonville officer runs to remember fallen

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — In 2019, 132 law enforcement officers died while in the line of duty in the United States, that’s according to the Bentonville Fraternal Order of Police.

Officer Joshua Hendry of the Bentonville Police Department and member of the Bentonville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #70, organized the ‘Officer Down Memorial Run’ to start off the New Year while making sure the legacies of those fallen officers are remembered.

Held at the Old Tiger Stadium in Bentonville on January 1, local law enforcement and members of the community showed up to join officer Hendry for portions of the run, with every lap of the track covering ¼ of a mile, Officer Hendry ran over 32 miles.

The Bentonville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #70 is collecting donations for the event. All of the money raised will benefit the national memorial law enforcement fund. The organization helps the families of fallen officers.