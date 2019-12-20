Bentonville officer shooting of 17-year-old “justified”

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The investigation surrounding a Bentonville police officer who shot a 17-year-old robbery suspect has been completed.

Dominick Matt, 17

Courtesy Photo

The office of Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith issued a statement Friday, December 20, that Officer Joseph Brown was justified in discharging his weapon under the laws of the State of Arkansas.

Officer Joseph Brown shot Dominick Matt on December 6 and has been on administrative leave.

According to police, Brown responded to a report of an attempted robbery at a gas station. Based on the store clerk’s description, Brown located Matt, who allegedly brandished a handgun, leading Brown to shoot him.

Below is the letter sent to Bentonville Police Chief Jon Simpson and Arkansas State Police Special Agent Roy Moomey: