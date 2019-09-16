Bentonville officials want to hear from you

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The city of Bentonville is asking for input from residents, in an effort to make a few changes.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the public to a meeting on Monday (September 16) to discuss the Quilt of Parks Master Plan.

The plan includes upgrades to areas including Lawrence Plaza, Dave Peel Park, and Town Branch Park.

Director of the department, David Wright said there’s currently no estimate of how much this project would cost or where the money would come from, which makes it a good time for everyone to bring any and every suggestion they may have.

“There’s not a bad idea that you can throw out at these meetings,” Wright said. “A lot of times, as crazy or way out there are something may seem, it may really spark the idea or the conversation that leads us to the perfect product.”

Wright said these are legacy projects that are meant to last up to 30 years. He said the improvements will enhance quality of life as well as boost economic development by attracting people and businesses.

“That’s the personality of our community,” Wright said.”We want that charm, that personality to be as friendly and open and welcoming as it can possibly be.”

The meeting will take place Monday, September 16 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bentonville Public Library. It is open to the public.