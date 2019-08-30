Bentonville police officer on paid administrative leave; accused of battery

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A Bentonville police officer turned himself in for misdemeanor battery, according to a report released by the Bentonville Police Department.

The incident happened on January 1, 2019. On Thursday, August 29, Bentonville Police Officer Chris Alexander was served with a warrant by the Rogers Police Department for 3rd-degree battery resulting from an investigation, according to a release by BPD.

The officer was formally charged at Rogers District Court and a future court date has been scheduled, according to the release.

Alexander is on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Late Friday, August 30, Rogers Police Chief Hayes Minor sent out a statement about the investigation:

“The Rogers Police Department was contacted by leadership from the Bentonville Police Department in January of 2019 asking us to investigate an incident involving one of their officers which occurred at Mercy Hospital in Rogers. Detectives from the Rogers Police Department conducted the investigation and turned the results of the investigation over to the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Once the investigation was turned over to the Prosecutor’s Office, Rogers PD took no further action in this investigation beyond meeting with State Police investigators to provide information from our case file. RPD officers did not take part in the arrest of the Bentonville Officer. “

