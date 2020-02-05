Bentonville sets ward meetings for early 2020

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The City of Bentonville will be hosting a series of meetings for each of the city’s four wards in the first half of 2020.

Mayor Stephanie Orman, city staff, and City Council members will engage in conversations about public safety, property maintenance, the Master Street Plan and a variety of quality of life initiatives that will happen in 2020.

The meeting schedule is as follows:

Ward 1 – February 6th, Library, 405 S Main Street, Walmart Room

Ward 2 – March 5th, Community Center, 1101 SW Citizens Circle, Magnolia & Redbud Rooms

Ward 3 – April 2nd, Community Center, 1101 SW Citizens Circle, Hickory, Magnolia & Redbud Rooms

Ward 4 – May 7th, Library, 405 S Main Street, Walmart Room

All meetings will begin at 6:00 p.m.

The meetings allow residents the chance to ask questions about current and future city projects and learn about community resources.

Prior to each ward meeting, a notification postcard will be sent to every Bentonville resident informing them which residential ward they live in.

Officials say that if the meeting date for your ward conflicts with your schedule to attend another ward’s meeting.