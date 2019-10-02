Bentonville Soup to hold micro granting dinner

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Bentonville Soup is back for the 4th edition of its communal micro granting dinner supporting creative projects in Bentonville.

The organization will hold its next dinner for Sunday, October 6th, at 5 p.m. at Red Barn in Bentonville. The Soup aims to spark positive change in the local community, by empowering and encouraging citizens to pursue their own creative initiatives.

The evening begins with four presenters sharing their project ideas on topics ranging from art and education to social justice and tactical urbanism. Each presenter has four minutes to share their idea, then SOUP attendees are given the opportunity to ask up to four questions.

Tickets are $10 and include food, a drink, and a vote. For additional information click here.