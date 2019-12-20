Bentonville Trade Days Christmas Market in full swing!

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — With Christmas only a few days away, you may still be looking for the perfect gift.

The Bentonville Trade Days Christmas Market kicked off at the Benton County Fairgrounds Friday, December 20.

Vendors from all over the state will showcase different items that make perfect gifts for everyone on your Christmas list.

Vendors said shows like this are good for business.

“I can say and express how I feel with my booth and what I have to offer,” said vendor behind Earth Energy Eatery, Ryan Arthur DiLiello. “I can create a new network of friends, family, or potential clients.”

Daren McGee with the market said customers can find unique items they won’t find anywhere else.

“A lot of the vendors make stuff on their own,” McGee said. “They put together items that appeal to people who think, ‘Oh, that’s a good idea, but I can’t do it myself.’ So you’ll get some unique items.”

The Bentonville Trade Days Christmas Market takes place at the Benton County Fairgrounds, Friday, December 20 from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Saturday, December 21., 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and Sunday, December 22 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.