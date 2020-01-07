Best and worst states to raise a family

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2020’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family.

To determine the best states in which to put down family roots, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 50 key indicators of family-friendliness.

The data set ranges from median family salary to housing affordability to unemployment rate.

Best States for Families

  1. Minnesota
  2. Massachusetts
  3. North Dakota
  4. Vermont
  5. New Hampshire
  6. New York
  7. New Jersey
  8. Nebraska
  9. Connecticut
  10. Washington

Worst States for Families

  1. New Mexico
  2. Mississippi
  3. Louisiana
  4. West Virginia
  5. Alabama
  6. Arkansas
  7. Oklahoma
  8. South Carolina
  9. Georgia
  10. Arizona

Click here to read the full report.

