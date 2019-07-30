Bethel Heights denies problems with wastewater treatment plant

Mayor: denies all claims of the dumping or flooding of the raw sewer to any residents, property or ponds

BETHEL HEIGHTS (KFTA) — The mayor of Bethel Heights responds to a report of unsafe practices at one of its wastewater treatment plants.

The plant has been inspected numerous times by the Arkansas Department of Environment Quality, and the Arkansas Department of Health, according to documents obtained by our station.

Last week, neighbors began a petition of wanting to shut down the plant due to frequent flooding and runoff from the facility, which they said, “threatens their health, livestock, and property values.”



Today, Mayor Cynthia Black released a statement, saying in part:

“The wastewater treatment plant located on Lincoln Street has been in operation for 15 years.

Our city denies all claims of the dumping or flooding of the raw sewer to any residents, property or ponds.”





