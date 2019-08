Democratic presidential candidate, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke speaks at the Manchester Democrats annual Potluck Picnic at Oak Park in Manchester, N.H., Saturday, July 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter)

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke will be in Fayetteville on Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic presidential candidate, will be in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. He’ll be at 500 S. Razorback Road, Lot 56.

From his website: “I am traveling to towns and cities across America to introduce myself and hear from people like you about the ways we can move this country forward.”

The El Paso, Texas native is a graduate of New York City’s Columbia University. The business owner and his wife, Amy, have three children.