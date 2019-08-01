Bid approved for road repairs in Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — More road repairs will soon be underway in Benton and Washington Counties.

The Arkansas State Highway Commission has approved a bid of more than $286,200 for road improvements.

Hutchens Construction Company, LLC of Cassville, Mo. won the bid, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Construction is scheduled to begin within one month, ARDOT officials stated.

Nearly one mile of road repairs will happen on Snavely Road in Elm Springs in Benton County,

Less than half of a mile of various sections on certain streets including Snavely Road, Melinda Lane and Cynthia Avenue in Elm Springs in Washington County will be underway.

Travel information may be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov.