Bid approved for road repairs in Valley

RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA) — Residents in three counties in the state will soon see road work underway.

The Arkansas State Highway Commission has approved a nearly $500,000 bid for road improvements in Logan, Scott and Sebastian Counties.

Silco Construction, Inc. of Waldron won the bid, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Construction is scheduled to begin within one month, ARDOT officials stated.

Nearly two miles of various sections on certain streets in Booneville will be repaired. The streets include West First Street, West Fourth Street, East Eighth Street, West 10th Street, Morton Avenue and South Owen Avenue.

In Mansfield, one mile of various sections on certain streets will be repaired including Bowman Avenue Chestnut Avenue, South Division Avenue, Olive Avenue, Park Avenue, Rodgers Street, S. Sebascott Avenue and Walnut Avenue.

Travel information may be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov.