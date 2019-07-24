Bid prices too high to build new walking trail in Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Muddy Fork Park is a new project in Prairie Grove that the city is growing in phases.

The first phase was to build a paved walking trail, with the $150,000 grant the city received from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT).

Engineer estimates showed the city it would cost $50,000 more, and companies bidding on the project report it would be even more.

“We got engineer estimates of around $200,000 to build the project but when we bid it, it came in at about $340,000,” Prairie Grove Director of Administrative Services and Public Works Larry Oelrich said.

He said the recent flooding along the Arkansas River affected the cost of sand and prices for concrete.

“Most of the bidders speculated that that concrete price was going to be high when this project started and put in extra high prices for concrete on this project,” he said.

The city plans to negotiate with contractors to see if they can reduce any bids, according to Oelrich.

“I think its important, we don’t have any parks on that side of town and we are growing community,” he said.

The city is also looking at replacing a couple of pedestrian bridges with something cheaper.

Olerich said he is confident the city will get the price down to something they can afford.

“We love our parks and we love to provide that asset to our neighborhoods and our citizens and I think that everyone is excited to get this underway,” he said.

The park is currently used by the city’s soccer program and the parking lot is also under construction.





