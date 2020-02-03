Super Bowl recap

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A big part of the Big Game experience is the commercials. They can be funny, thought-provoking, and some will have you buzzing for days.

Budweiser released a 60-second piece called ‘The Typical American.’ It showed everyday people running races, working their jobs, and helping others. However, some people weren’t happy with it. There was a clip that showed a 2016 protest that came after a police-involved shooting death. A Charlotte, North Carolina council member says it was in bad taste and opened old wounds. Budweiser responded saying the ad’s intent was, “not to trivialize anybody’s actions, but to depict scenes that show the American spirit.”

Little Caesars Pizza released it’s first super bowl commercial. It introduced a new delivery service with customers saying “it was the best thing since sliced bread.” The commercial featured Rainn Wilson from The Office as the head of Sliced Bread Headquarters trying to find the new next big thing. Unfortunately, he was unsuccessful and the commercial ended with him delivering the pizza to a customer.

Finally, Olay released a commercial to promote girls’ interest in science and technology.

The 30-second ad started with the question “is there enough space in space for women?”

The commercial featured actor, Busy Phillips, comedian, Lilly Singh, and retired astronaut, Nicole Stott and is a way to launch Olay’s Make Space for Women campaign.

The campaign aims to pay homage to women in stem and pave the way for the future.

The Kansas City Chiefs are being called the Comeback Kings all over social media after winning 31-20 in Sunday’s game against the San Fransisco 49ers.

This was the third comeback for the Chiefs after trailing 24-0 to the Texans in the divisional round and 17-7 against the Titans in the AFC round.

With less than ten minutes on the clock after a losing score in the second quarter and no touchdowns in the third, they were able to turn the game around with three touchdowns in the fourth.

“Credit to all my teammates to believe in me after how I was playing in the third quarter,” said Kansas City quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. “And believing that I’m going to go out there and keep fighting, and keep throwing no matter what and those guys were making plays.”

“It was the moment you dream of and everything,” said San Fransisco quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo. “We got off, got rolling on a good note and just couldn’t finish it off.”

This was the first Super Bowl win for the Chiefs since 1970.