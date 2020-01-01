Bike Rack Brewing holds NYE event for Beer and Hymns

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — People celebrated the new year with drinks and music earlier this evening.

Bike Rack Brewing company held the special event for the non-profit, Beer and Hymns.

The event was free, but you could also pay $25 dollars to get a champagne toast and a discount on food.

Beer and Hymns hold events and donates all of the money to other non-profits.

Tonight’s event will help them continue to do more in 2020.

“This one’s for us. We are a non-profit as well. We exist purely on sponsorship dollars and a few other things. That way, every time we get together, 100% of what we raise goes to those organizations that we’re representing,”

In 2019, Beer and Hymns raised more than $53,000 for organizations in Northwest Arkansas.