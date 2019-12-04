Bikes, Blue & BBQ raises $200K at 2019 rally

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Bikes, Blues and BBQ is celebrating how much money the annual four-day rally brought in.

Beyond boosting the northwest Arkansas economy, the event is designed around charity.

Since it’s inception in 2000, it’s donated over $2 million.

Tommy Sisemore, Executive Director of the rally, says about $200,000 was raised this year and will be given to local charities around northwest Arkansas.

‘We always find it important to support these local home grown charities that don’t have the biggest fundraising campaigns themselves. But, it also brings a lot of attention to their causes,” he said.

The four day rally will return on September 23, 2020.