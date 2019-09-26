 

Bikes, Blues & BBQ may mean money for Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The bike rally is spread out across Northwest Arkansas and the city of Rogers is taking part in the festivities by hosting a barbecue competition downtown this week.

While Rogers will not see the total economic impact for a few months, the city’s Economic Development Senior Vice President Steve Cox said that motorcycle traffic on Highway 102 and downtown has picked up quite a bit.

“This year, Fayetteville has let Rogers host the BBQ portion of this competition and so it truly is a regional event and having the bbq competition here and bikes on the bricks and other activities going on here in downtown Rogers we expect there to be a significant impact,” said Cox.

The city will gather all of the sales tax from this week and will release total numbers in a few months, according to Cox.

