 

Bikes, Blues & BBQ … staying safe

FOX24

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Thousands of bikers are in town for the 20th year of Bikes, Blues & BBQ here in Fayetteville.

Motorcycles now line the street on Dickson along with the police. The goal is to keep everyone safe and have a fun time.

Police remind people to be smart and aware. As many as 50 officers will be out patrolling at any given moment on Dickson and around other locations in Fayetteville.

Rain is in the forecast and police ask for bikers and drivers to drive as defensively as possible.

Fayetteville Police Sergeant Tony Murphy advises novice riders to not get on the road if it’s raining.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss