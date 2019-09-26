Bikes, Blues & BBQ … staying safe

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Thousands of bikers are in town for the 20th year of Bikes, Blues & BBQ here in Fayetteville.

Motorcycles now line the street on Dickson along with the police. The goal is to keep everyone safe and have a fun time.

Police remind people to be smart and aware. As many as 50 officers will be out patrolling at any given moment on Dickson and around other locations in Fayetteville.

Rain is in the forecast and police ask for bikers and drivers to drive as defensively as possible.

Fayetteville Police Sergeant Tony Murphy advises novice riders to not get on the road if it’s raining.