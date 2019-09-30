Bikes, Blues & BBQ wraps with low arrest totals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fayetteville police arrested less than a dozen people during Bikes, Blues & BBQ, which is low compared to previous years and given the number of people who attend annually.

There were 18 people arrested in the Dickson Street event area by Fayetteville police. Thirteen of those are locals. Most people were arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and disorderly conduct, four for warrants, and one each in connection with obstruction of governmental operations, carrying a weapon, refusal to submit, driving while intoxicated, fleeing, third-degree battery and possession of a controlled substance, according to police. Some people face multiple charges.

There were 23 citations issued in the Dickson Street event area, according to police.

Nine people were cited for violation of the city’s noise ordinance, eight for careless driving, two for no motorcycle endorsement, two for having no insurance, one for driving on a suspended license and one for disorderly conduct.

Sixteen collisions involving motorcycles were reported in Fayetteville city limits, according to police. Fayetteville police didn’t investigate any fatality collisions.

No motorcycles were reported stolen.