Billionaire Tom Steyer drops out of Democratic primary race

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Tom Steyer has dropped out of the Presidential race on Saturday night after Biden won the South Carolina primary.

This came after a disappointing finish in the South Carolina Democratic primary. With 68 percent of the vote in, Steyer had just 11.4 percent of the vote, according to NBC.

“There’s no question today that this campaign, we were disappointed with where we came out,” Steyer told supporters in Columbia, S.C. “But I said if I didn’t see a path to winning that I’d suspend my campaign, and honestly I can’t see a path where I can win the presidency.”