Binge watch Disney movies, get paid $1,000

FOX24

"If you can dream it, you can do it" — Walt Disney

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KFTA) — In the words of Mary Poppins, “… anything can happen.”

Research and review company review.org is searching for a Disney fanatic eager to test Disney’s newest streaming platform, Disney+.

We know what Mickey’s thinking: “That sure is swell.”

Compensation

The person chosen for this dream job will get paid $1,000! Additionally, they’ll get a one-year subscription to Disney+, and a Disney gear including a blanket, four cups, and a Pixar popcorn maker and popcorn.

You may be thinking, “I just can’t wait to be king,” and that’s not to blame.

Requirements

Grumpy in Snow White said, “Ha! I knew there was a catch to it,” and here’s the catch: The chosen fan must watch 30 Disney movies and shows on Disney+ within 30 days, and must be at least 18-years-old, a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. Read more terms and conditions here. Those interested must submit an application.

How to apply

The application is found here. Applications are due by Nov. 7.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win Homepage Banner

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss