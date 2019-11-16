Black Apple Awards celebrate Arkansas creatives

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The 5th Annual Black Apple Awards celebrated Northwest Arkansas’ finest creatives in Fayetteville on Friday.

Visitors to TheatreSquared could find immersive performances from NWA ballet dancers, music from local DJs, creative installations from some of the area’s best artists, and even tarot card readings.

Julia Trupp, editor of The Idle Class Magazine, which helps host the event, said Friday’s festivities were the perfect example of what you can find when you open one of their publications.

“This is kind of the personification of what the magazine is,” said Trupp. “We meet up once a year, we’re basically just throwing a big party for the favorite creatives in this state.”