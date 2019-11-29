Black Friday shoppers hit the stores

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — While many people got started on Black Friday shopping right after their Thanksgiving meals, others got a head start Friday (November 29) morning.

Hundreds of people waited in line at area stores before the doors opened, including Bass Pro Shop in Rogers.

Customers were lined up as early as 2:00 a.m. and some didn’t even get any sleep the night before.

“I’ve been out here since like 6:00 yesterday and I’m dead,” said shopper, Liberty Gaither. “This is only like my second or third year to be Black Friday shopping and the memories, it’s worth it. Coming and making memories.”

General manager of the store, Reed Tucker said this one day requires months of preparation and all hands on deck.

“I have a phenomenal team who are really dedicated to this day,” Tucker said. “They really get excited for today.”

Along with good deals at the stores, families can get free pictures with Santa at Bass Pro this holiday season