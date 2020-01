FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — More Northwest Arkansas families are deciding to homeschool their kids and a network of parents is helping create additional opportunities for students. It's done with the support of the Social Homeschoolers Network.

"The school district is very good here but with us being able to homeschool we're able to follow our kids' interest," said Michele Stamps Pritchett, who's taken on the responsibility of teaching both of her kids at home.​

"The benefit of homeschooling is that you can move at your own pace, for us we really enjoy traveling and doing mission work and things of that nature,"​ said Prichett. ​