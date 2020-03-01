Blaze damages Bethel Heights duplex

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. (KFTA) — At about 4 a.m. Sunday morning the Lowell, Rogers, and Springdale Fire Departments along with the Benton County Fire Marshal responded to a duplex ablaze.

Chief Tom Jenkins of the Rogers Fire Department said that in addition to the Bethel Heights duplex, multiple cars were also on fire and damaged in the blaze.

Jason Elam with the Lowell Fire Department noted that all residents of the duplex were safely evacuated and out of the house when help arrived and that no one was injured.

One half of the duplex was left completely untouched by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.