Blue blood drive honors fallen Officer Stephen Carr

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — It was a large show of support for first responders and fallen Officer Stephen Carr at a Blue Blood Drive, Monday afternoon.

Dozens of people donated blood at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, including local residents and many members of law enforcement.​ It was a way to honor all those in uniform.​

“The people at the police department are still my family, that family is a close-knit family, one that you never really get out of,” said retired Fayetteville officer Craig Stout.

For over 25 years, Stout has served the Fayetteville police department. Stout may be retired but he said he will always bleed blue.

“This is something my wife got me for Christmas and she has one matching. The thin blue line, it was just more in support after everything. I just wanted to show some support for the folks I work with,” said Stout.

​​​The Arkansas Chapter of COPS, an organization that supports those affected by the death of an officer in the line of duty, hosted the drive in partnership with the American Red Cross. The drive was held in honor of the National Blue Blood Drive and in honor of officer Stephen Carr.

Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff’s office​ said “we do blood drives here and usually 25-30 people is good number and we have had that in the first two hours​.”​

President of the Arkansas Chapter of COPS, Linda Craig said many of the people donating blood were in uniform​​. “That just speaks to who the law enforcement officer is. The law enforcement is the one who wants to give, to protect and serve and this is a way for he or she to give back to the community.”

Carr’s death hit close to home for many​​ “I was the house when the night when it down. It was very difficult for me knowing that the people that I worked with were going through such a tragedy at that point​,” said Stout.

Stout said he is glad to see so many familiar faces and people giving back.​”The community support has just been amazing. It’s really awesome to see the community support as they do their best to remember Stephen.​​

The goal for the American Red Cross was to collect 50 pints of blood during the event and it surpassed that goal.