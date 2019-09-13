Blue Man Group kicks off tour beginning in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Blue Man Group kicked off its brand new tour at the Walton Art Center Thursday, Sept. 12.

The Blue Man Group’s Speechless National Tour runs from Sept. 12 through Sept. 19 in Fayetteville.

Executive producers tell us fans can expect elevated humor and enthusiasm compared to what they expect from Blue Man.

In finalizing the show, audience reaction was used to fine tune their performance.

Benoit Mathieu. executive producer of Blue Man Group said, “Work with humor, new collaborators, we have a lot of people on this show, the director, light designer, sound designer, costume designer, are all people who haven’t works with Blue Man before so they’re bringing their own aesthetic and it’s sort of meeting that old man world meets the new man world and what can come from it. It’s exciting scary at times but scary.”

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan presented the key to the city to the production’s executive producers.





