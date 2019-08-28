Blue Man Group rehearse in Fayetteville







FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The newest Blue Man Group tour is being rehearsed in Fayetteville.

Their newest tour– Speechless, is being rehearsed at Walton Arts Center.

“The performances that we do here in Fayetteville really will shape the show and what we end up taking on the road,” said Blue Man Group Director, Jenny Koons.

Creative Director of Blue Man Group, Jonathan Knight, said, “Blue Man (Group), just over the years, has just been able to create experiences that are unlike anything else that people are doing.”

Lucy Mackinnon, production designer of Blue Man Group- Speechless, said, “Everything is styled like it came out of some old VHS dumpster, but nothing actually originated in that way. We’re working with some very sophisticated technology to create the show.

Blue Man Group– Speechless will be performed Sept. 10-19.





Photo Courtesy: Bluemangroup.com





