Boats left tangled at Beaver Lake after early morning storm

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Multiple boats were left tangled with the dock at Prairie Creek Marina in Rogers on Monday.

Early morning storms even caused one boat to sink.

The owner of a damaged boat, Van Thomas, says he was actually sleeping on the couch in his boat when the storm rolled through on Monday.

“The storm woke me up. The wind — the boat started rocking around and then it took a big tip and it come back up and crashed,” Thomas said.

Thomas says his boat is a total loss, and at this point he’s just waiting for it to be removed from the marina so insurance can get a good look at it.

