Body discovered in freezer, Joplin police seeking information

JOPLIN, Mo. (KFTA) — Joplin police are investigating a body that was discovered in a freezer on Tuesday.

Police were doing a neighborhood canvass in reference to an arson investigation on November 11. During the canvass, information was developed in an unrelated case.

Information was developed that there was a deceased person inside a residence on Vermont Avenue.

A search warrant was executed by Joplin Police Department on Tuesday, November 12. The search located a deceased adult male in a freezer inside the home.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is being scheduled.

