Body found at Fayetteville waste facility

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A man’s body was found after a solid waste truck dumped its load at the recycling center in Fayetteville on Monday, according to Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.
The body is that of a white male, and police are working to identify the individual and notify the next of kin.
Police received a call from the waste facility on Happy Hollow Road at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday, according to Murphy.
The body was discovered on a conveyor belt at the center.
Police are treating the area as a crime scene, and investigators have cleared the vicinity.
Stay with KNWA for updates into this developing story.