Body found at Fayetteville waste facility

FOX24
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A man’s body was found after a solid waste truck dumped its load at the recycling center in Fayetteville on Monday, according to Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

The body is that of a white male, and police are working to identify the individual and notify the next of kin.

Police received a call from the waste facility on Happy Hollow Road at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday, according to Murphy.

The body was discovered on a conveyor belt at the center.

Police are treating the area as a crime scene, and investigators have cleared the vicinity.

Stay with KNWA for updates into this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss