Body recovered from Franklin County creek

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Police in Franklin County are investigating after a body was recovered from a creek near Shores Lake on Saturday.

Police recovered the body from Hurricane Creek at around 8 a.m., according to Chief Deputy Travis Ball with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Ball said the body was found outside of a fully-submerged vehicle.

Police do not suspect foul play, but the body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The vehicle was also removed the creek.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Stay with KNWA for updates into this developing story.