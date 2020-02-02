Bodyweight training class hosts community wellness event

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A bodyweight training class is working closely together with local professionals in the wellness community to make a huge impact on the health and fitness of Arkansas residents.

Beasy724 is a bodyweight training class that is designed to challenge its participants both physically and mentally but is also designed for all ages and skill levels.

The class hosted a community wellness event that featured a DJ, chicken hors d’oeuvres, and a gift bag containing a few items that every Beasy724 participant must-have.

A portion of the proceeds was donated to the Arkansas Arts Academy Charter School and lunch assistance needs that were occurring there.

