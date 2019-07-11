Breaking News
AT&T/DIRECTV blacks out local TV stations

Boil order issued for certain Benton County residents

Fox 24

by: Kate Jordan

Posted: / Updated:
Boil Order Generic_1551930305550.jpg.jpg

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A boil order has been issued for a portion of the county.

The Department of Health has issued a boil order for the area of North 13th Street and Stratton Road in Little Flock.

Eddie Cooper with the health department said the order was issued as a precautionary measure because contaminated water may have entered the distribution system because of pressure issues.

Residents in this area are encouraged to boil water for at least one minute before drinking or using while preparing food.

The boil order is in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss