Boil Order issued for some customers in Mountainburg

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a ‘Boil Water’ notice for some customers in Mountainburg.

Approximately 50 customers located on Locust Mountain Road, Locust Mountain Loop, and Haggard Springs Road are affected under the order, issued as a precautionary measure due to the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a “result of a complete loss in normal system pressure.”

Affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption and should be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use.

All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water should be used for making new ice.

The notice will be lifted when two sets of bacteriological samples indiciate the water is free of contaminants.