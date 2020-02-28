Bond hearing for suspects in Lavonte Jackson murder

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Four suspects accused of killing a man then dumping his body near Beaver Lake go before a judge today.

Three of the suspects are facing capital murder charges for the death of 23-year-old Lavonte Jackson.

Zackary Whitcomb, 19, David Adair, 26, and Lydia Riggs, 20, are all being held without bond.

Mark Brannan, 31, of Fayetteville is facing multiple felony charges including abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. His bond is set at $50,000.

Jackson’s body was found on a dirt road near Beaver Lake on Monday, February 24, but law enforcement believes he was murdered at a different location.

Sheriff Shawn Holloway said he believes drugs played a part in this murder and it could possibly be gang-related.

The judge is not releasing any other information on this case at this time.