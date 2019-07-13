Boozman ensuring Arkansas flood victims have government support

WASHINGTON (KFTA) — U.S. Senator John Boozman, R-Ark., said he is continuing his commitment to Arkansans impacted by recent flooding.

Boozman was in Washington D.C. Wednesday, (July 10) for a Senate committee hearing about investing in transportation infrastructure, a news release states.

He described the damage due to the flooding and pressed the panelists on improvements that may be made to better assist Arkansans in disaster situations.

He said he’s closely monitoring the response of the government and is working with officials in the state to ensure they have the recovery resources they need.