Botanical Garden of the Ozarks celebrates Welcoming Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KFTA) – Did you know it’s Welcoming Week? Every year cities and colleges organize events to unite immigrants, refugees and native-born residents.

It’s put on by a non-profit called Welcoming America.

Its mission is to build more inclusive communities toward immigrants and all residents. The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville is taking part in that celebration with their own international festival.



It was a tour around the world, a new country to learn about at a walking distance. Hundreds of people came out to the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks to learn more about different cultures by watching plays, dances and of course tasting popular dishes.

This is the fourth year for the event that raises awareness about the benefits and importance of welcoming everyone. For Gilberto Gordillo, it was his first time performing at the festival with his group Ballet Folklorico Amor A La Tradicion. “You can learn so much from them like perseverance and entertainment and different kinds of music because it all varies but it’s all very still important and entertaining,” Gordillo said.



