Branson’s longest-running show celebrates its 60th birthday

BRANSON, Mo. (KOLR) — The Baldknobbers, Branson’s longest-running show, is celebrating 60 years in the music city.

Branson’s famous Baldknobbers was celebrated on October 25, in Branson with a special show featuring performers from their past and present.

Brandon Mabe, a Baldknobber performer, says he’d like to believe the Baldknobbers would have had this kind of success anywhere they would have settled, but he is not so sure.

“Branson has a special place..the way that this community kind of evolves around God, family and country,” Mabe said.

Mabe has advice for the performers hoping to follow in the Baldknobber’s footsteps.

“Fight through it,” Mabe said. “There’s going to be good times. There’s going to be hard times.”

The 60th birthday celebration of the Baldknobbers in the Ozarks will be reminiscent of why they’ve lasted so long.

“All types of music gospel, patriotic country for sure,” Tony Wilson said, sales manager for the Baldknobbers. “Then just to get to see the faces of those that have been here in the past and then get to hear what’s happening now and a little taste of what’s going to happen in the future.”

Governor Mike Parson was there on Friday evening to help celebrate the Baldknobber’s 60th birthday.