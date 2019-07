On Walmart’s 57th birthday, you can help give back to the community in a fun way.

Bentonville Breaks Records is attempting to break the world record for the largest cake walk. Proceeds will go toward the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County.

It will take place on Tuesday, July 2 at Orchards Park in Bentonville from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. Click here to get your ticket.