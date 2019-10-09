Breaking down the sales tax attached to medical marijuana

Since Arkansas medical marijuana dispensaries opened, millions of dollars have already been generated and it's not just the state reaping the benefits of the money, but you too.

When you walk into a dispensary and buy medical marijuana, your state tax is split in two different ways.

The first is a six and a half percent sales tax that’s common with any type of purchase in Arkansas.

Scott Hardin with the Medical Marijuana Commission said this pays for things like hiring agents to check the dispensaries or the health department.

You’re also paying a four percent sales tax that goes to the National Cancer Research Institute, shared with UAMS.

Hardin said so far, the state is set to receive $1.3 million in sales taxes from $12.35 million in sales.

That number comes from a total of 1,730 lbs. of medical marijuana being sold.

“It’s going to vary from community to community but you do see money going back into these communities that have these dispensaries,” Hardin said.

That money going back into the community will come from your local sales tax, which will be unique to the area you live in.