Breaking News
AT&T/DIRECTV blacks out local TV stations

Bridge reopened after being closed since 2017

Fox 24

by: Kate Jordan

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A bridge that was damaged by flooding during 2017 reopened Tuesday, July 2.

Brush Creek Bridge over Brush Creek on Washington County Road 60 reopened at 10 a.m. during a ribbon cutting ceremony. The bridge is about four miles west of Lake Elmdale.

It was a final flooding project out of 87 from 2017 to be completed. The foundation of the bridge had shifted.

County Judge Joseph Wood said he’s proud of the work invested to get the project completed.

Wood also said, “To come back and have road projects like this come together allows citizens to navigate to one of the greatest places in Arkansas.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss